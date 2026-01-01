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Field Squared
Calendar view for scheduling
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Task dependencies and relationships
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Custom Fields (15+ types)
Native time tracking with reporting
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
100+ automation triggers and actions
ClickUp AI for writing and summarization
Connected Search across apps
Custom Dashboards
Goals with task linking
Mobile app with offline mode
Free Forever plan