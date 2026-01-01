The #1 Field Squared Alternative

Field Squared schedules work. ClickUp gets it done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so field teams ship faster without switching tools or hitting paywalls.
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ClickUp vs Field Squared

Field Squared gates essential features behind $95–$125/user/month tiers. ClickUp delivers collaboration, automation, and visibility at every level.

Field Squared

  • Work orders and scheduling only; no native docs or chat
  • Limited views focused on field service workflows
  • Advanced features require $95–$125/user/month
  • $70/user/month minimum to start
  • Performance issues reported with large datasets

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Chat, Whiteboards, and Goals in one workspace
  • 15+ view types including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automations and Custom Fields on affordable plans
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • Real-time collaboration with offline mobile access
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Field Squared

Field Squared specializes in field service dispatch. ClickUp delivers end-to-end project management, collaboration, and automation for teams that need more than scheduling.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Field Squared

Scheduling & Dispatch
Calendar view for scheduling
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Custom Fields (15+ types)
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
AI & Automation
100+ automation triggers and actions
ClickUp AI for writing and summarization
Connected Search across apps
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Goals with task linking
Mobile & Offline Access
Mobile app with offline mode
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
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