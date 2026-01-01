The #1 Fellow Alternative

Fellow records meetings. ClickUp turns them into action.

ClickUp connects meeting notes, action items, and project execution in one workspace so teams ship faster without switching between tools.
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Stop juggling meeting tools and task trackers

ClickUp vs Fellow

Fellow captures what was said. ClickUp ensures it gets done with native tasks, Docs, and automations in one platform.

Fellow

  • Meeting recordings and transcripts stored separately from tasks
  • Manual action item extraction requires copying to other tools
  • Limited automation for follow-up workflows
  • No native task management or project tracking
  • CRM sync requires manual field selection and updates

ClickUp

  • Native tasks with dependencies and recurring workflows
  • Collaborative Docs with embedded tasks and real-time editing
  • 100+ automations to route action items automatically
  • SyncUps with screen recording and AI Notetaker built in
  • Connected Search across ClickUp and integrated apps
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Fellow

ClickUp unites meeting notes, action tracking, and project execution so teams close the loop from discussion to delivery without tool-switching.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Fellow

Meeting Management
Meeting recordings and transcriptions
AI meeting summaries
Collaborative meeting agendas
Screen recording
Tasks & Project Management
Native task management with dependencies
Action items linked directly to tasks
Multiple project views (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload)
Recurring tasks and workflows
Native time tracking with reporting
AI & Automation
AI-powered search across all work
Workflow automations
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Embed tasks and views in Docs
Centralized meeting library
Chat & Communication
Real-time team Chat
Assign Chat messages as tasks
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Integrations
Salesforce and HubSpot CRM sync
Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams integrations
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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