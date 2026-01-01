ClickUp
Fellow
Meeting recordings and transcriptions
AI meeting summaries
Collaborative meeting agendas
Screen recording
Native task management with dependencies
Action items linked directly to tasks
Multiple project views (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload)
Recurring tasks and workflows
Native time tracking with reporting
AI-powered search across all work
Workflow automations
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Embed tasks and views in Docs
Centralized meeting library
Real-time team Chat
Assign Chat messages as tasks
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Salesforce and HubSpot CRM sync
Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams integrations
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members