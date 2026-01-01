The #1 Faveo Helpdesk Alternative

Faveo tracks tickets. ClickUp unifies your entire workflow.

ClickUp brings tickets, tasks, docs, chat, and time tracking into one workspace so support teams collaborate faster without switching tools.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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ClickUp vs Faveo Helpdesk

Faveo handles tickets well but leaves teams juggling separate tools for docs, chat, and project planning. ClickUp unifies everything.

Faveo Helpdesk

  • Ticket management focused; requires separate tools for docs and chat
  • Limited views primarily for ticket queues
  • Basic workflow automations with rule-based triggers
  • Time tracking available but limited reporting depth
  • Free plan restricted to single agent with basic features

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Chat, Whiteboards, and tasks in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automations with custom triggers and actions
  • Native time tracking with reporting and timesheet approvals
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Faveo Helpdesk

ClickUp goes beyond ticketing to unify tasks, docs, goals, and communication so support teams collaborate in real time without tool sprawl.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Faveo Helpdesk

Ticket & Task Management
Custom statuses and workflows
Time tracking with reporting
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Views & Visualization
List and Board views
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Mind Map view
Table view with spreadsheet functionality
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
Advanced automations (100+ triggers/actions)
Reporting & Dashboards
Custom Dashboards with multiple card types
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Knowledge Management
Knowledge base with public/private articles
Help widget for customer websites
Customization
Custom Fields (15+ types)
Forms for intake and requests
Pricing & Plans
Free plan with unlimited members
Offline Mode
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT