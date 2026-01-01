ClickUp
Faveo Helpdesk
Custom statuses and workflows
Time tracking with reporting
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
List and Board views
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Mind Map view
Table view with spreadsheet functionality
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
Advanced automations (100+ triggers/actions)
Custom Dashboards with multiple card types
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Knowledge base with public/private articles
Help widget for customer websites
Custom Fields (15+ types)
Forms for intake and requests
Free plan with unlimited members
Offline Mode