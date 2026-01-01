ClickUp
FAQ Software +
Collaborative Docs with nested pages
AI-powered search across connected apps
FAQ portal for customer support
Internal knowledge base for employees
AI writing and content generation
AI chat assistant
AI meeting transcription
AI-powered automation agents
Task management with custom statuses
Link tasks directly to documentation
15+ view types
Goal tracking with task linking
Native time tracking
Real-time team Chat
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Ticket management system
Custom Dashboards
Search analytics and content gap identification
Workload view for capacity planning
1,000+ native integrations
Free Forever plan