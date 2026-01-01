ClickUp
fabriq
Issue ticket creation with photos and videos
Custom ticket templates
Ticket escalation and sharing
Multiple view types
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Bulk task actions
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Video meetings
Screen recording
Custom audit forms
Scheduled audits
Audit completion tracking
Workflow automations
AI-powered similar issue detection
AI writing assistance
Custom Dashboards
Time tracking and reporting
Workload view
Mobile app
Offline Mode
API access
Native integrations
Free Forever plan