The #1 Fabriq Alternative

Fabriq tracks issues. ClickUp solves them.

ClickUp unites issue tracking, audits, action plans, and real-time dashboards so manufacturing teams close problems faster without switching tools.
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ClickUp vs Fabriq

Fabriq specializes in shop floor issues. ClickUp handles the full workflow from problem detection to cross-functional resolution.

Fabriq

  • Separate tools for communication and documentation
  • Limited view types focused on issue lists
  • Basic automation capabilities
  • Requires internet for syncing collections
  • Paid plans required for advanced features

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automations to eliminate manual handoffs
  • Works offline with mobile sync for field teams
  • Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Fabriq

ClickUp delivers issue tracking, audits, and action plans with native collaboration tools. Automate workflows, visualize workload, and keep field teams productive offline.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

fabriq

Issue Management
Issue ticket creation with photos and videos
Custom ticket templates
Ticket escalation and sharing
Task & Action Management
Multiple view types
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Bulk task actions
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Video meetings
Screen recording
Audits & Inspections
Custom audit forms
Scheduled audits
Audit completion tracking
AI & Automation
Workflow automations
AI-powered similar issue detection
AI writing assistance
Reporting & Analytics
Custom Dashboards
Time tracking and reporting
Workload view
Mobile & Offline
Mobile app
Offline Mode
Integrations
API access
Native integrations
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
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