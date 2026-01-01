The #1 ExcelSeed Projects Alternative

ExcelSeed Projects tracks construction. ClickUp builds it.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, timelines, and chat so construction and project teams ship faster without switching between spreadsheets and specialty tools.
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ClickUp vs ExcelSeed Projects

ExcelSeed Projects offers construction-specific modules but lacks the flexibility and collaboration tools modern teams need.

ExcelSeed Projects

  • Construction-focused with limited flexibility
  • Four views: List, Board, Calendar, Timeline
  • Basic collaboration tools
  • No native chat or whiteboards
  • Cloud-based but limited customization

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • Custom Fields and automations for any workflow
  • Real-time collaboration with assigned comments
  • Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over ExcelSeed Projects

ClickUp delivers the depth construction teams need plus the flexibility to manage any project type—marketing campaigns, product launches, or client work—without switching platforms.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

ExcelSeed Projects

Tasks & Project Management
Task management
Subtasks and nested hierarchies
Task dependencies
Recurring tasks
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Multiple assignees per task
Views & Visualization
List view
Board (Kanban) view
Calendar view
Timeline (Gantt) view
Table view
Workload view
Mind Map view
Total view types
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Video meetings
Screen recording
Assigned comments
Proofing (annotate files)
Customization & Workflows
Custom Fields
Custom statuses
Automations
Formula Fields
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Goals with task linking
Time tracking
Workload management
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant
AI Notetaker
Connected Search
Autopilot Agents
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
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