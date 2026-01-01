The #1 Evernote Alternative

From Note-Taking to Getting Work Done: Why Teams Choose ClickUp Over Evernote

Evernote excels at capturing notes, but falls short when teams need to turn ideas into action. ClickUp unifies rich collaborative Docs with powerful task management, time tracking, and team collaboration—eliminating the need to juggle multiple tools. Move beyond static notebooks to a dynamic workspace where notes connect directly to tasks, goals, and execution.
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ClickUp vs Evernote

Get full project management without complexity or paywalls.

ClickUp

  • Rich Docs integrate seamlessly with tasks—convert action items into trackable work with statuses, due dates, and assignments
  • Real-time collaboration with @mentions, assigned comments, native Chat, and flexible permissions at every level
  • All-in-one platform: tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, Goals, Dashboards, and native time tracking eliminate tool sprawl
  • Unlimited devices on all plans (iOS, Android, Web, Windows, Mac, Linux) with real-time syncing
  • Free Forever plan includes unlimited tasks, unlimited members, and 60MB storage with no device restrictions

Evernote

  • Notes and notebooks live separately from task execution, requiring manual tracking of action items
  • Limited collaboration features with basic sharing and no real-time team workflows
  • No native project management, time tracking, or workload planning capabilities
  • Device limits on lower plans (1 device on Free, 3 on Starter) restrict accessibility
  • Storage caps (20MB Free, 1GB Starter) limit content volume for growing teams
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ClickUp has more features with fewer paywalls.

Get hundreds of powerful work tools that can be customized for any need.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Evernote

Collaborative Docs with rich formatting
Task management with statuses and dependencies
Native time tracking with reporting
Real-time Chat for team communication
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
15+ view types (Timeline/Gantt, Workload, Mind Map, Table, etc.)
Custom Dashboards with reporting
100+ automation triggers and actions
Unlimited devices on free plan
Unlimited members on free plan
Web Clipper for saving online content
AI writing assistance and summarization
Email to workspace forwarding
Google Calendar and Drive integrations
Offline access to content
Two-factor authentication
Screen recording (Clip)
Native video meetings (SyncUps)
Proofing for annotating images/videos/PDFs
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT