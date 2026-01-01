ClickUp
Evernote
Collaborative Docs with rich formatting
Task management with statuses and dependencies
Native time tracking with reporting
Real-time Chat for team communication
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
15+ view types (Timeline/Gantt, Workload, Mind Map, Table, etc.)
Custom Dashboards with reporting
100+ automation triggers and actions
Unlimited devices on free plan
Unlimited members on free plan
Web Clipper for saving online content
AI writing assistance and summarization
Email to workspace forwarding
Google Calendar and Drive integrations
Offline access to content
Two-factor authentication
Screen recording (Clip)
Native video meetings (SyncUps)
Proofing for annotating images/videos/PDFs