ClickUp
Everhour
Native time tracking with reporting
Billable/non-billable time
Time tracking reminders
Timesheet approvals
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Mind Map view
Recurring tasks
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Proofing (annotate files)
Native goal tracking with task linking
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
100+ automation triggers and actions
Custom Dashboards
Custom reports with filters and formatting
Free plan user limit