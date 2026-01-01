The #1 Everhour Alternative

Everhour tracks time. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites time tracking, tasks, docs, and goals so teams ship faster without juggling separate tools.
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ClickUp vs Everhour

Everhour tracks hours but leaves project execution, collaboration, and planning to other tools.

Everhour

  • Time tracking requires separate PM tool integrations
  • Limited views; no Gantt, Workload, or Mind Map
  • No native goal tracking or strategy alignment
  • Basic automations via Zapier only
  • Free plan caps at 5 users

ClickUp

  • Native time tracking with task management, docs, and chat
  • Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map views for planning
  • Goals link directly to tasks with auto-rollup
  • 100+ automations and Custom Fields on paid plans
  • Free plan includes unlimited tasks and members
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Everhour

ClickUp combines time tracking, project management, and collaboration in one workspace so teams stop switching tools and start shipping faster.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Everhour

Time Tracking
Native time tracking with reporting
Billable/non-billable time
Time tracking reminders
Timesheet approvals
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Mind Map view
Recurring tasks
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Proofing (annotate files)
Goals & Strategy
Native goal tracking with task linking
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
100+ automation triggers and actions
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Custom reports with filters and formatting
Pricing & Plans
Free plan user limit
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