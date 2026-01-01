The #1 Etrieve Alternative

Etrieve stores documents. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, workflows, and AI so teams execute faster without juggling separate document vaults and project tools.
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Work beyond the vault

ClickUp vs Etrieve

Etrieve manages documents. ClickUp connects documents to execution with tasks, workflows, and real-time collaboration.

Etrieve

  • Document management system focused on storage and retrieval
  • Workflow automation requires PowerFlow low-code platform
  • Entity-based organization replaces traditional folders
  • AI document detection and data extraction via SplicerAI
  • Designed for compliance and audit trails in regulated industries

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • 100+ automations for approvals and routing on paid plans
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • Native time tracking with reporting built in
  • Goals link to tasks for automatic progress rollup
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Etrieve

Etrieve excels at document storage and compliance. ClickUp connects documents to execution with tasks, workflows, goals, and real-time collaboration so teams ship faster.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Etrieve

Document Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Document storage and retrieval
Annotate PDFs and images with Proofing
Entity-based document organization
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
15+ view types (List, Board, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Native time tracking with reporting
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Workflow Automation
100+ automation triggers and actions
Approval workflows with routing
AI Capabilities
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI document detection and data extraction
Connected Search across apps
Autopilot Agents for workflow automation
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat with task linking
SyncUps for team meetings
Clip for screen recording
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Audit trails for compliance
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT