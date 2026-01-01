ClickUp
Etrieve
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Document storage and retrieval
Annotate PDFs and images with Proofing
Entity-based document organization
Task management with dependencies
15+ view types (List, Board, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Native time tracking with reporting
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
100+ automation triggers and actions
Approval workflows with routing
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI document detection and data extraction
Connected Search across apps
Autopilot Agents for workflow automation
Real-time Chat with task linking
SyncUps for team meetings
Clip for screen recording
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Audit trails for compliance
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members