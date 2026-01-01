The #1 EraCLM Alternative

EraCLM manages contracts. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites contract tracking, approvals, obligations, and team collaboration in one workspace so legal teams ship faster without switching tools.
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ClickUp vs EraCLM

EraCLM locks contract management behind steep learning curves and expensive licenses. ClickUp brings legal ops, approvals, and collaboration together on a free-forever plan.

EraCLM

  • Steep learning curve requires constant documentation lookups
  • Performance lags with large contract libraries
  • Expensive enterprise licensing for full features
  • Cumbersome workspace management and sharing processes
  • Internet dependency blocks offline work

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • 100+ automations for approval routing and obligation alerts
  • Custom Fields for contract metadata, renewals, and compliance tracking
  • Connected Search finds contracts across ClickUp and connected apps
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't do with EraCLM?

ClickUp delivers contract lifecycle management, approval workflows, and obligation tracking without the performance issues, pricing walls, or connectivity dependencies EraCLM users face.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

EraCLM

Contract & Document Management
Centralized contract repository with metadata
Contract authoring and templates
Version control and audit trail
Advanced search across contracts and metadata
Performance lags with large contract libraries
Offline access to contracts and tasks
Requires internet for syncing and team workspaces
Workflow & Approval Management
Configurable approval workflows
Task dependencies for obligation tracking
Automated notifications and alerts
Users report excessive notifications
Renewal and milestone tracking
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time chat and messaging
Collaborative Docs and Whiteboards
Guest access for external counsel
Cumbersome workspace management and sharing processes
Video meetings and screen recording
AI & Automation
AI-powered writing and summarization
AI search across connected apps
Autopilot Agents for workflow automation
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
15+ view types for contract tracking
Limited view types
Time tracking and timesheet approvals
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited users
Requires paid licenses for full features
Affordable paid plans for advanced features
Enterprise version is expensive
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