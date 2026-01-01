ClickUp
EraCLM
Centralized contract repository with metadata
Contract authoring and templates
Version control and audit trail
Advanced search across contracts and metadata
Performance lags with large contract libraries
Offline access to contracts and tasks
Requires internet for syncing and team workspaces
Configurable approval workflows
Task dependencies for obligation tracking
Automated notifications and alerts
Users report excessive notifications
Renewal and milestone tracking
Real-time chat and messaging
Collaborative Docs and Whiteboards
Guest access for external counsel
Cumbersome workspace management and sharing processes
Video meetings and screen recording
AI-powered writing and summarization
AI search across connected apps
Autopilot Agents for workflow automation
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
15+ view types for contract tracking
Limited view types
Time tracking and timesheet approvals
Free Forever plan with unlimited users
Requires paid licenses for full features
Affordable paid plans for advanced features
Enterprise version is expensive