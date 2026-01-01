ClickUp
Enterprise Workflow Engine
Custom statuses and workflows
Task dependencies
Recurring tasks
Process monitoring and tracking
Pre-built automation templates
Custom automation triggers
Automations on Free plan
Real-time chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual planning
Assigned comments
Video meetings
List and Board views
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Mind Map view
Table view
Custom Dashboards
Real-time reporting
Mobile app
Offline Mode
AI writing assistant
AI-powered search
AI Agents
Free Forever plan