ClickUp
Enterprise Video Platform
Screen recording with Clip
Video annotation and Proofing
Video hosting and delivery
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view for production schedules
Workload view for team capacity planning
Recurring tasks for production workflows
Custom Fields for video metadata
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual planning
Assigned comments for feedback loops
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Workflow automations
Connected Search across tools
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members