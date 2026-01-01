The #1 Enterprise Video Platform Alternative

Video platforms host content. ClickUp ships projects.

Unite video project workflows, team collaboration, and delivery tracking in one workspace. No more scattered tools, painful sharing, or expensive enterprise licenses.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Build better video projects together

ClickUp vs Enterprise Video Platform

Stop paying for separate tools to manage video production, collaboration, and delivery. ClickUp brings it all together.

Enterprise Video Platform

  • Separate tools for project management and video hosting
  • Limited collaboration features; painful team sharing
  • Expensive enterprise licenses with feature paywalls
  • No native project management or task dependencies
  • Requires constant internet connectivity for syncing

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • Proofing to annotate videos and PDFs with timestamped feedback
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • Native time tracking with reporting for production schedules
  • Offline Mode for shoots and remote locations
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with Enterprise Video Platform?

ClickUp consolidates video project workflows, team collaboration, and delivery tracking in one customizable workspace. Eliminate tool sprawl and ship faster.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Enterprise Video Platform

Video & Content Creation
Screen recording with Clip
Video annotation and Proofing
Video hosting and delivery
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view for production schedules
Workload view for team capacity planning
Recurring tasks for production workflows
Custom Fields for video metadata
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual planning
Assigned comments for feedback loops
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Workflow automations
Connected Search across tools
Offline & Connectivity
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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GDPR
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HIPAA
COMPLIANT