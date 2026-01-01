The #1 emSigner Alternative

emSigner signs documents. ClickUp moves work forward.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, approvals, and time tracking so teams execute workflows without switching between signing tools and project platforms.
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Execute workflows, not just signatures

ClickUp vs emSigner

emSigner handles document signing. ClickUp manages the entire workflow—from task creation to approval tracking to delivery.

emSigner

  • Document signing platform without project management
  • Approval workflows limited to signature routing
  • No native time tracking or resource planning
  • Focused on compliance and e-signature features
  • Requires separate tools for task management and collaboration

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Sequential and parallel approval workflows with dependencies
  • Native time tracking with reporting and timesheet approvals
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Table
  • 100+ automations to eliminate manual routing
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over emSigner

ClickUp delivers end-to-end workflow management with tasks, approvals, docs, and automation. emSigner focuses solely on document signing and compliance.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

emsigner

Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Sequential and parallel approval workflows
Recurring tasks and templates
Custom Fields (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress, Money)
Views & Visualization
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Table, Mind Map, etc.)
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat with @mentions and assigned comments
SyncUps (browser-based video meetings)
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
AI & Automation
ClickUp Brain (AI writing, summarization, Connected Search)
100+ automation triggers and actions
Offline & Mobile Access
Offline Mode for tasks, reminders, and notes
Mobile app for iOS and Android
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT