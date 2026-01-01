ClickUp
emsigner
Task dependencies and relationships
Sequential and parallel approval workflows
Recurring tasks and templates
Custom Fields (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress, Money)
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Table, Mind Map, etc.)
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Real-time Chat with @mentions and assigned comments
SyncUps (browser-based video meetings)
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
ClickUp Brain (AI writing, summarization, Connected Search)
100+ automation triggers and actions
Offline Mode for tasks, reminders, and notes
Mobile app for iOS and Android
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members