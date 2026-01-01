The #1 Empler Alternative

Empler automates outreach. ClickUp ships the work.

ClickUp unites tasks, Docs, Goals, and time tracking so GTM teams execute campaigns without switching between prospecting tools and project platforms.
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ClickUp vs Empler

Empler enriches leads; ClickUp manages the entire go-to-market workflow from strategy to delivery.

Empler

  • AI agents for prospecting and data enrichment
  • Multi-agent orchestration for lead qualification workflows
  • B2B database access with 1 billion+ profiles
  • LinkedIn and Google Maps company discovery
  • LaGrowthMachine integration for outreach sequences

ClickUp

  • Native tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, Chat, and Goals in one workspace
  • Timeline (Gantt), Workload, and Table views for campaign planning
  • Native time tracking with reporting for accurate billing
  • 100+ automations on paid plans; unlimited tasks and members on Free plan
  • Custom Fields (Formula, Email, Phone, Rating) for sales pipelines and content calendars
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Why teams choose ClickUp over Empler

Empler automates prospecting. ClickUp manages the entire GTM workflow—from campaign planning to content creation to delivery—without switching tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Empler

AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI agents for workflow automation
Connected Search across apps
Workflow automations
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Custom Fields (Formula, Email, Phone, Rating, Progress)
Native time tracking with reporting
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with rich formatting
Embed tasks and views in Docs
Wikis for team knowledge
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Goals with task linking
Workspace & Account Management
Flexible guest access
Unlimited members on Free plan
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