ClickUp
Empler
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI agents for workflow automation
Connected Search across apps
Workflow automations
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Custom Fields (Formula, Email, Phone, Rating, Progress)
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaborative Docs with rich formatting
Embed tasks and views in Docs
Wikis for team knowledge
Real-time Chat
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Custom Dashboards
Goals with task linking
Flexible guest access
Unlimited members on Free plan