The #1 ELMA365 Alternative

ELMA365 automates processes. ClickUp ships results.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams execute faster without switching between BPM, CRM, and ECM systems.
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ClickUp vs ELMA365

ELMA365 requires technical expertise to model processes. ClickUp empowers teams to collaborate and ship without coding.

ELMA365

  • Separate BPM, CRM, and ECM modules require integration
  • Limited views focused on process modeling
  • Visual process modeling requires business analyst involvement
  • Pricing not transparent; enterprise-focused licensing
  • Collaboration limited to process workflows

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automations without visual builders or coding
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • Real-time collaboration with comments and assigned feedback
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What makes ClickUp different from ELMA365?

ClickUp combines task management, docs, goals, and automations in one workspace. Teams collaborate in real time without technical setup or process modeling expertise.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

ELMA365

Business Process Management
Visual process workflows
Process automation without coding
Task dependencies and relationships
Tasks & Project Management
15+ view types
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields (15+ types)
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs
Connected Search across apps
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Video meetings (SyncUps)
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and summarization
AI Agents (Autopilot)
100+ automation triggers and actions
CRM Capabilities
Customizable CRM workflows
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Goal tracking with task linking
Integrations
1,000+ integrations
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
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