ClickUp
ELMA365
Visual process workflows
Process automation without coding
Task dependencies and relationships
15+ view types
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields (15+ types)
Collaborative Docs
Connected Search across apps
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Video meetings (SyncUps)
AI writing assistance and summarization
AI Agents (Autopilot)
100+ automation triggers and actions
Customizable CRM workflows
Custom Dashboards
Goal tracking with task linking
1,000+ integrations
Free Forever plan