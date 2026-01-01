The #1 Elium Alternative

Elium stores knowledge. ClickUp puts it to work.

ClickUp unites knowledge management with task execution, chat, and goals so teams stop searching and start shipping.
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Knowledge that drives action

ClickUp vs Elium

Elium organizes information. ClickUp connects knowledge to tasks, timelines, and team collaboration in one workspace.

Elium

  • Knowledge library separate from task management
  • Search limited to Elium content only
  • No native task tracking or project timelines
  • Requires paid plans for full feature access
  • Limited automation capabilities

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Connected Search finds info across ClickUp plus Google Drive, Salesforce, Confluence
  • Native time tracking and Timeline views for execution
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • 100+ automations to eliminate busywork
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Elium

ClickUp connects knowledge to execution with tasks, Docs, Chat, Goals, and AI-powered search across all your tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Elium

Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
AI-powered search across connected apps
Content approval workflows
Offline access to knowledge
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Native time tracking with reporting
Workload view for capacity planning
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Table, Mind Map)
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat with task creation
SyncUps (video meetings)
Screen recording (Clip)
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Integrations
1,000+ app integrations
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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