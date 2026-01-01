ClickUp
Elium
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
AI-powered search across connected apps
Content approval workflows
Offline access to knowledge
Task management with dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Native time tracking with reporting
Workload view for capacity planning
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Table, Mind Map)
AI writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
Real-time Chat with task creation
SyncUps (video meetings)
Screen recording (Clip)
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Goals with automatic progress tracking
1,000+ app integrations
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members