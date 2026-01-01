The #1 Elastic Enterprise Search Alternative

Search tools index data. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, Docs, Chat, and Connected Search so teams find answers and ship work without switching between search platforms and productivity tools.
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ClickUp vs Elastic Enterprise Search

Elastic indexes content across sources. ClickUp connects search to execution so teams move from discovery to delivery in one workspace.

Elastic Enterprise Search

  • Search platform requires separate tools for task management and collaboration
  • No native project management, Docs, or Chat capabilities
  • Complex setup with steep learning curve for non-technical teams
  • Enterprise pricing with tiered support based on subscription level
  • Limited offline functionality; depends on internet for syncing and team workspaces

ClickUp

  • Connected Search across ClickUp plus Google Drive, Salesforce, Jira, Confluence
  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Real-time collaboration with comments, @mentions, and assigned feedback
  • Native time tracking and 100+ automations on paid plans
  • Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Elastic Enterprise Search

Elastic excels at indexing data across sources. ClickUp connects search to execution with tasks, Docs, Chat, and AI in one workspace so teams find answers and ship work faster.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Elastic Enterprise Search

Search & Discovery
AI-powered search across connected apps
Semantic search with natural language queries
Unified search index across all work surfaces
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies and recurring tasks
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress, Money)
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Link Docs directly to tasks and projects
Proofing for annotating images, videos, and PDFs
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat with @mentions and assigned messages
SyncUps for browser-based video meetings
Clip for screen recording and feedback
AI & Automation
ClickUp Brain for writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Workload view for team capacity planning
Goals with automatic progress rollup from tasks
Integrations
Native integrations (Zoom, Slack, GitHub, Google Calendar, Microsoft Teams)
Offline Mode for tasks, reminders, and notes
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Flexible guest permissions for client collaboration
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