ClickUp
Elastic Enterprise Search
AI-powered search across connected apps
Semantic search with natural language queries
Unified search index across all work surfaces
Task management with dependencies and recurring tasks
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress, Money)
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Link Docs directly to tasks and projects
Proofing for annotating images, videos, and PDFs
Real-time Chat with @mentions and assigned messages
SyncUps for browser-based video meetings
Clip for screen recording and feedback
ClickUp Brain for writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Workload view for team capacity planning
Goals with automatic progress rollup from tasks
Native integrations (Zoom, Slack, GitHub, Google Calendar, Microsoft Teams)
Offline Mode for tasks, reminders, and notes
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Flexible guest permissions for client collaboration