ClickUp
eHabilis
Interactive learning content creation
Gamified learning system
Student enrollment management
SCORM compliance
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Real-time Chat
Video meetings
Screen recording
Collaborative Whiteboards
Collaborative Docs
Connected Search across apps
AI writing assistance
AI chatbot for students
Workflow automations
Custom Dashboards
Time tracking with reporting
FUNDAE compliance reports
Goals with task linking
Free Forever plan