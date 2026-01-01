The #1 eHabilis Alternative

eHabilis trains. ClickUp executes.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so training teams ship programs faster without switching between platforms.
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ClickUp vs eHabilis

eHabilis focuses on learning content. ClickUp connects training delivery to execution with tasks, docs, and real-time collaboration.

eHabilis

  • Specialized LMS for academic and corporate training
  • Built-in videoconferencing and gamified learning
  • Content authoring tool (eHabilis Publisher) for course creation
  • FUNDAE compliance reports for Spanish organizations
  • Modular pricing; pay only for features you need

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • SyncUps for video meetings; Clip for screen recording
  • 100+ automations to eliminate manual work
  • Goals link to tasks with automatic progress rollup
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Which platform fits your training team?

eHabilis delivers structured learning experiences. ClickUp handles the tasks, timelines, and collaboration that turn training into results.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

eHabilis

Learning & Training
Interactive learning content creation
Gamified learning system
Student enrollment management
SCORM compliance
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Communication & Collaboration
Real-time Chat
Video meetings
Screen recording
Collaborative Whiteboards
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs
Connected Search across apps
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance
AI chatbot for students
Workflow automations
Reporting & Analytics
Custom Dashboards
Time tracking with reporting
FUNDAE compliance reports
Goals & Strategy
Goals with task linking
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT