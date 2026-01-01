The #1 eGain AI Knowledge Hub Alternative

eGain writes knowledge. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, Docs, Chat, and Goals so teams create, approve, and use knowledge without switching tools or paying per session.
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Knowledge that drives action

ClickUp vs eGain AI Knowledge Hub

eGain charges per user and per session. ClickUp gives unlimited members and tasks on the Free plan.

eGain AI Knowledge Hub

  • Separate knowledge hub disconnected from task execution
  • $25 per contact center user; $12.50 per enterprise user; $0.20 per customer session
  • Search limited to eGain content sources only
  • Compliance workflows require contact center user license
  • Knowledge articles live separately from daily work

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, tasks, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Unlimited members and tasks on Free Forever plan
  • Connected Search across ClickUp plus Google Drive, Salesforce, Jira, Confluence
  • Custom workflows with approval dependencies and revision history
  • Real-time collaboration with @mentions and assigned comments
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Why teams choose ClickUp over eGain AI Knowledge Hub

ClickUp connects knowledge creation to task execution. Centralize content, automate approvals, and track progress without per-user or per-session fees.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

eGain AI Knowledge Hub

Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Revision history and audit trails
Article templates for standardized content
Role-based access control
Approval workflows with dependencies
AI & Search
AI-powered search across multiple apps
AI writing assistance and summarization
AI Agents for workflow automation
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
15+ view types (List, Board, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Native time tracking with reporting
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat with @mentions
Assigned comments as action items
SyncUps (video meetings)
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Integrations
Native integrations (Slack, Zoom, GitHub, Google Drive)
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited members
Per-session pricing for customer self-service
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ISO 27001
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GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT