ClickUp
eGain AI Knowledge Hub
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Revision history and audit trails
Article templates for standardized content
Role-based access control
Approval workflows with dependencies
AI-powered search across multiple apps
AI writing assistance and summarization
AI Agents for workflow automation
Task management with dependencies
15+ view types (List, Board, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Native time tracking with reporting
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Real-time Chat with @mentions
Assigned comments as action items
SyncUps (video meetings)
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Native integrations (Slack, Zoom, GitHub, Google Drive)
Free Forever plan with unlimited members
Per-session pricing for customer self-service