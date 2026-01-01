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Edmingle
Custom task statuses
Task dependencies
Recurring tasks
Multiple assignees per task
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view
Calendar view
Mind Map view
Table view
Collaborative Docs
Nested pages and subpages
Doc templates
Real-time Chat
Assign Chat messages
SyncUps (video meetings)
AI writing assistant
AI Notetaker
Workflow automations
Connected Search
Goals with task linking
Custom Dashboards
Time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields
Formula Fields
Zoom integration
Google Drive integration
Slack integration
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