The #1 Edmingle Alternative

Edmingle delivers courses. ClickUp delivers results.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams ship faster without switching tools or hitting paywalls.
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ClickUp vs Edmingle

Edmingle focuses on course delivery. ClickUp connects planning, execution, and reporting in one workspace.

Edmingle

  • Course delivery platform with separate tools for communication
  • Limited views focused on content organization
  • Basic automation for notifications and reminders
  • Manual progress tracking and reporting
  • Free plan restrictions on storage and features

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automations to eliminate repetitive tasks
  • Goals with automatic progress rollup from tasks
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Edmingle

ClickUp consolidates tasks, docs, goals, and dashboards so teams track learner progress, manage content, and automate workflows without juggling separate systems.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Edmingle

Tasks & Project Management
Custom task statuses
Task dependencies
Recurring tasks
Multiple assignees per task
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Views & Visualization
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view
Calendar view
Mind Map view
Table view
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs
Nested pages and subpages
Doc templates
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat
Assign Chat messages
SyncUps (video meetings)
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant
AI Notetaker
Workflow automations
Connected Search
Goals & Reporting
Goals with task linking
Custom Dashboards
Time tracking with reporting
Customization
Custom Fields
Formula Fields
Integrations
Zoom integration
Google Drive integration
Slack integration
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
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