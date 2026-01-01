ClickUp
EcosAgile Project & Timesheet
Gantt chart (Timeline view)
Work Breakdown Structure (WBS)
Resource scheduling and capacity planning
Task dependencies
Multiple view types (15+)
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Mobile time tracking
Time tracking reports
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Knowledge base
Real-time Chat
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
AI writing assistant
Connected Search (AI-powered)
Automations (100+)
Custom Dashboards
Goals with task linking
Budget and profitability tracking
Free Forever plan