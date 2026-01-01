The #1 EcosAgile Alternative

EcosAgile tracks time. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, Gantt charts, time tracking, and Docs so teams plan, execute, and report without juggling separate modules.
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ClickUp vs EcosAgile

EcosAgile requires separate modules for timesheets, projects, and HR. ClickUp brings it all together in one converged workspace.

EcosAgile

  • Separate modules for projects, timesheets, and HR
  • Gantt and WBS require Projects module
  • No native Docs or Whiteboards
  • Limited automation capabilities
  • Complex setup for multi-module workflows

ClickUp

  • Native Gantt (Timeline), Workload, and 15+ views in one workspace
  • Built-in time tracking with timesheet approvals (desktop)
  • Collaborative Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat included
  • Custom Fields (Money, Formula, Progress) for budget tracking
  • 100+ automations for approvals and workflows
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't do with EcosAgile?

ClickUp consolidates project planning, time tracking, and collaboration into one platform. Eliminate module sprawl and give teams a single source of truth.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

EcosAgile Project & Timesheet

Tasks & Project Management
Gantt chart (Timeline view)
Work Breakdown Structure (WBS)
Resource scheduling and capacity planning
Task dependencies
Multiple view types (15+)
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Time Tracking & Timesheets
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Mobile time tracking
Time tracking reports
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Knowledge base
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant
Connected Search (AI-powered)
Automations (100+)
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Goals with task linking
Budget and profitability tracking
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
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