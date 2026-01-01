ClickUp
EcoDocs
Workflow automation
Custom workflow builder
AI-powered automation
Task management with dependencies
Multiple project views (List, Board, Timeline, Gantt)
Custom Fields (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating)
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaborative Docs
AI-powered document processing
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Real-time Chat
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Custom Dashboards
Workload view for capacity planning
Business intelligence reports
Unlimited team members
Limited to 30 users on SMB plan
Flexible guest permissions
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Microsoft 365 integration
1,000+ native integrations
Connects to third-party apps via automation
Free Forever plan
14-day trial only