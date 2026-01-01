The #1 EcoDocs Alternative

EcoDocs automates processes. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, chat, and automation so teams execute faster without juggling disconnected systems.
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ClickUp vs EcoDocs

EcoDocs automates workflows across apps. ClickUp brings the work itself into one workspace so teams collaborate without context switching.

EcoDocs

  • Automation layer connecting third-party apps
  • No native task management or project views
  • Requires integrations for collaboration tools
  • Limited to 30 users on SMB plan
  • 14-day trial; no free tier for ongoing use

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Native time tracking with reporting built in
  • 100+ automations on paid plans; limited on Free
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over EcoDocs

ClickUp combines task management, docs, chat, and automation in one platform. Stop paying for process automation when you need a workspace that does the work.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

EcoDocs

Automations & Workflow
Workflow automation
Custom workflow builder
AI-powered automation
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
Multiple project views (List, Board, Timeline, Gantt)
Custom Fields (Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating)
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs
AI-powered document processing
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Workload view for capacity planning
Business intelligence reports
Collaboration & Teams
Unlimited team members
Limited to 30 users on SMB plan
Flexible guest permissions
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Integrations
Microsoft 365 integration
1,000+ native integrations
Connects to third-party apps via automation
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
14-day trial only
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