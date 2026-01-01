ClickUp
EazyBe
Customizable CRM with Custom Fields
Syncs to external CRM only
WhatsApp chat sync to CRM
Real-time sync from WhatsApp Business and API
Native real-time Chat
Team Inbox for WhatsApp only
Bulk messaging campaigns
WhatsApp bulk messaging via API
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Connected Search across apps
AI writing assistant and task summarization
AI conversation insights and unreplied chat detection
Workflow automations
CRM workflow automation on Scaler plan
Custom Dashboards with real-time metrics
CRM activity reporting only
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Free Forever plan
Limited quick replies and scheduled messages