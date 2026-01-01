The #1 EazyBe Alternative

WhatsApp CRM sync isn't project management.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams ship faster without switching tools.
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ClickUp vs EazyBe

EazyBe syncs WhatsApp to your CRM. ClickUp replaces the CRM and manages the work.

EazyBe

  • WhatsApp-to-CRM sync only; no native task management
  • Limited to chat organization and labeling
  • Basic automation tied to CRM workflows
  • Requires separate CRM; no standalone project tools
  • Free plan caps quick replies and scheduled messages

ClickUp

  • Native tasks, docs, chat, and goals in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automations for workflows and follow-ups
  • Custom CRM with 15+ field types and Formula Fields
  • Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over EazyBe

EazyBe backs up WhatsApp chats. ClickUp manages projects, tracks time, and automates workflows so teams execute faster.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

EazyBe

CRM & Sales Workflows
Customizable CRM with Custom Fields
Syncs to external CRM only
WhatsApp chat sync to CRM
Real-time sync from WhatsApp Business and API
Native real-time Chat
Team Inbox for WhatsApp only
Bulk messaging campaigns
WhatsApp bulk messaging via API
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Connected Search across apps
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant and task summarization
AI conversation insights and unreplied chat detection
Workflow automations
CRM workflow automation on Scaler plan
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with real-time metrics
CRM activity reporting only
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
Limited quick replies and scheduled messages
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