The #1 EasyMailook Alternative

Email search isn't project management

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and chat so teams collaborate in one workspace instead of digging through email folders.
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ClickUp vs EasyMailook

EasyMailook organizes email. ClickUp organizes work with tasks, docs, chat, and goals in one platform.

EasyMailook

  • Email management within Outlook only
  • Limited to email filing and search
  • No native time tracking or reporting
  • Basic workflow automation for email tasks
  • Search limited to email content and attachments

ClickUp

  • Tasks, docs, chat, and goals in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Board, and Workload
  • Native time tracking with reporting
  • 100+ automations to eliminate repetitive work
  • Connected Search across tasks, docs, and integrated apps
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over email-based tools

ClickUp centralizes tasks, docs, chat, and goals so teams stop juggling email threads and start collaborating with full visibility.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

EasyMailook

Email Management
Email filing and organization
Advanced email search
Email reminders and follow-ups
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Multiple project views (List, Board, Timeline, Workload)
Custom statuses and workflows
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative docs with real-time editing
Docs connected to tasks and projects
Chat & Communication
Real-time team chat
Assign chat messages as tasks
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Workflow automations
Reporting & Visibility
Custom dashboards with real-time data
Team workload view
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Pricing & Plans
Free plan with unlimited tasks and members
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