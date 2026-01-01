ClickUp
EasyMailook
Email filing and organization
Advanced email search
Email reminders and follow-ups
Task dependencies and relationships
Multiple project views (List, Board, Timeline, Workload)
Custom statuses and workflows
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaborative docs with real-time editing
Docs connected to tasks and projects
Real-time team chat
Assign chat messages as tasks
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Workflow automations
Custom dashboards with real-time data
Team workload view
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Free plan with unlimited tasks and members