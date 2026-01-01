ClickUp
easylearn LMS
Course assignment and tracking
Progress monitoring and metrics
Blended learning support
Learning objectives control
Advanced automations
Recurring tasks and schedules
Bulk actions and updates
Real-time Chat
Video meetings
Screen recording
Collaborative Whiteboards
Assigned comments and feedback
Collaborative Docs
Content authoring tools
Connected Search
AI writing assistance
AI Notetaker
Autopilot Agents
Offline Mode
Responsive mobile design
Custom Fields
Multiple view types
Custom Dashboards
Native integrations
Zoom integration
Free Forever plan
Unlimited members