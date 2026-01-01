The #1 easylearn LMS Alternative

easylearn LMS manages courses. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites course planning, progress tracking, team collaboration, and automation in one workspace so training teams ship faster without switching tools.
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ClickUp vs easylearn LMS

Stop juggling separate modules and manual workflows. ClickUp brings course management, team collaboration, and automation into one converged workspace.

easylearn LMS

  • Separate modules for e-learning, events, wiki, and authoring
  • Manual invitations and reminders without advanced automation
  • Limited customization for tracking learning outcomes
  • Requires constant internet connectivity for core features
  • Modular architecture means paying for multiple add-ons

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, Chat, and Goals in one workspace
  • 100+ automations for reminders, assignments, and progress tracking
  • Custom Fields for learning objectives, completion status, and metrics
  • Real-time collaboration with comments, @mentions, and assigned feedback
  • Works offline with automatic sync when reconnected
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What can ClickUp do that easylearn LMS can't?

ClickUp unifies course management, team collaboration, progress tracking, and automation in one workspace. No separate modules, no connectivity dependency, no manual busywork.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

easylearn LMS

Course Management & Learning Administration
Course assignment and tracking
Progress monitoring and metrics
Blended learning support
Learning objectives control
Automation & Workflow Efficiency
Advanced automations
Recurring tasks and schedules
Bulk actions and updates
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Video meetings
Screen recording
Collaborative Whiteboards
Assigned comments and feedback
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs
Content authoring tools
Connected Search
AI & Intelligent Features
AI writing assistance
AI Notetaker
Autopilot Agents
Offline & Mobile Access
Offline Mode
Responsive mobile design
Customization & Flexibility
Custom Fields
Multiple view types
Custom Dashboards
Integrations & Connectivity
Native integrations
Zoom integration
Pricing & Access
Free Forever plan
Unlimited members
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