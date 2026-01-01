The #1 Easydus Alternative

Easydus collects data. ClickUp turns it into action.

ClickUp unites forms, workflows, tasks, and docs so teams capture requests and execute work without switching tools or building custom integrations.
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Stop juggling forms and project tools

ClickUp vs Easydus

Easydus handles form submissions and basic workflows. ClickUp connects intake to execution with tasks, docs, automations, and real-time collaboration.

Easydus

  • Custom web forms with email automation
  • Workflow automation starts at €99/month
  • Separate tools needed for project management
  • Limited views for organizing collected data
  • No free plan for ongoing workflow management

ClickUp

  • Native Forms create tasks with custom fields automatically
  • 100+ automations route work and trigger multi-step workflows
  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Table
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Easydus

Easydus captures form data and triggers basic workflows. ClickUp connects intake to execution with tasks, docs, automations, and collaboration tools so teams work end-to-end in one platform.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Easydus

Forms & Intake
Custom web forms
Form embedding and link sharing
Automated email responses
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
Multiple project views
Native time tracking
Workload and capacity planning
Automations & Workflows
Workflow automation
Multi-step approval processes
Task assignment automation
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs
Document generation from templates
Connected Search across workspace
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat
Video meetings
Screen recording
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance
AI meeting notes
AI Agents for task automation
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Goals with task linking
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
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