ClickUp
Easydus
Custom web forms
Form embedding and link sharing
Automated email responses
Task management with dependencies
Multiple project views
Native time tracking
Workload and capacity planning
Workflow automation
Multi-step approval processes
Task assignment automation
Collaborative Docs
Document generation from templates
Connected Search across workspace
Real-time Chat
Video meetings
Screen recording
AI writing assistance
AI meeting notes
AI Agents for task automation
Custom Dashboards
Goals with task linking
Free Forever plan