ClickUp
Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management
Real-time order and shipment tracking
Inventory level monitoring
Vendor and supplier coordination
Order fulfillment workflows
Demand and supply planning
Scenario modeling and what-if analysis
Goal tracking with task linking
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual planning
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Custom Dashboards
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Workflow automations
Stock threshold alerts
AI writing assistance
Connected Search across apps
Free Forever plan
Affordable paid plans