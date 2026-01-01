The #1 Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management Alternative

Supply chains need execution, not just enterprise planning.

ClickUp unites order tracking, inventory updates, vendor coordination, and team collaboration in one workspace so supply chain teams ship faster without enterprise complexity.
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ClickUp vs Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management

Dynamics 365 requires expensive per-user licenses and separate tools for collaboration. ClickUp consolidates everything in one affordable platform.

Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management

  • $210/user/month base license; $300/user/month for Premium analytics
  • Intelligent Order Management costs $315/month for 1,000 order lines
  • Requires separate Dynamics 365 Finance and Commerce licenses
  • No native chat or real-time collaboration tools
  • Complex setup with steep learning curve

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Dashboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • Custom Fields track order lines, inventory levels, and fulfillment status
  • Timeline and Workload views visualize shipment schedules
  • Automations trigger alerts when stock thresholds are met
  • Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do in ClickUp that you can't in Dynamics 365?

ClickUp gives supply chain teams task management, real-time visibility, and collaboration tools without enterprise licensing costs. Automate order workflows, track inventory, and coordinate vendors in one affordable workspace.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management

Supply Chain Operations
Real-time order and shipment tracking
Inventory level monitoring
Vendor and supplier coordination
Order fulfillment workflows
Planning & Forecasting
Demand and supply planning
Scenario modeling and what-if analysis
Goal tracking with task linking
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual planning
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Automations
Workflow automations
Stock threshold alerts
AI Capabilities
AI writing assistance
Connected Search across apps
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
Affordable paid plans
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