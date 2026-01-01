The #1 Dynamic Netsoft Contract Management Alternative

Dynamics 365 manages contracts. ClickUp delivers them.

ClickUp unites contract tracking, deliverables, team collaboration, and time tracking so construction and service teams execute faster without enterprise ERP complexity.
Get started
Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
compare image with gradient
Trusted by the best
Built for teams, not just contractors

ClickUp vs Dynamic Netsoft Contract Management

Dynamic Netsoft requires Dynamics 365 licenses and IT setup. ClickUp gives you contract management, collaboration, and visibility in one workspace.

Dynamic Netsoft Contract Management

  • Requires Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations license
  • Separate contractor portal for external collaboration
  • Built for construction and service sectors only
  • Complex setup and IT administration required
  • Limited flexibility outside ERP workflows

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards for contract collaboration
  • Custom Fields track deliverables, milestones, and payment terms
  • Timeline (Gantt) and Workload views for resource scheduling
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • Proofing for RFI feedback on images, videos, and PDFs
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

Compare

What can you do in ClickUp that you can't in Dynamic Netsoft?

ClickUp delivers contract management, team collaboration, and project visibility without enterprise ERP complexity. Track deliverables, manage budgets, and coordinate contractors in one customizable workspace.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Dynamic Netsoft Contract Management Software

Contract Management
Contract order tracking
Deliverables and submittals tracking
Milestone-based payment tracking
Letters of award management
Retention fund management
Project Management
Multi-level work breakdown structures
Timeline (Gantt) view
Resource scheduling and workload view
Work order execution tracking
Material delivery tracking
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual planning
Proofing for RFI feedback
Contractor guest access
Quality & Risk Management
Request for Inspection (RFI) tracking
Dispute tracking and case management
Financial Management
Budget tracking and allocation
Contract invoicing and validation
Native time tracking
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
360-degree project visibility
AI & Automation
AI writing and summarization
Workflow automations
Connected Search across tools
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
No enterprise ERP license required
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT