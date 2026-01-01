ClickUp
Dynamic Netsoft Contract Management Software
Contract order tracking
Deliverables and submittals tracking
Milestone-based payment tracking
Letters of award management
Retention fund management
Multi-level work breakdown structures
Timeline (Gantt) view
Resource scheduling and workload view
Work order execution tracking
Material delivery tracking
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual planning
Proofing for RFI feedback
Contractor guest access
Request for Inspection (RFI) tracking
Dispute tracking and case management
Budget tracking and allocation
Contract invoicing and validation
Native time tracking
Custom Dashboards
360-degree project visibility
AI writing and summarization
Workflow automations
Connected Search across tools
Free Forever plan
No enterprise ERP license required