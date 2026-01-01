ClickUp
Dxyfer
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Natural language data queries
AI Agents for workflow automation
Workflow automations
Task management with dependencies
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Native time tracking with reporting
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Custom Dashboards with real-time KPIs
Interactive visualizations and charts
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Document Q&A with AI
Real-time Chat
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Database integrations (PostgreSQL, MySQL, BigQuery, Snowflake)
1,000+ app integrations
Free plan with unlimited tasks and members
Usage-based credit limits