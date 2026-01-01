The #1 Drupal Wiki Alternative

Drupal Wiki documents work. ClickUp gets it done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams ship faster without switching tools or managing complex configurations.
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ClickUp vs Drupal Wiki

Stop wrestling with technical setup and scattered documentation. ClickUp brings everything together in one workspace.

Drupal Wiki

  • Separate tools for documentation and project management
  • Technical setup required for configuration tracking
  • No native time tracking or task management
  • Limited to wiki-style documentation views
  • Manual processes for deployment and updates

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • Real-time collaboration with @mentions and assigned comments
  • Native time tracking with reporting built in
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automations to eliminate manual work
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Drupal Wiki

ClickUp combines documentation, project management, and collaboration in one platform. Track work from idea to delivery without technical overhead or tool-switching.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Drupal Wiki

Documentation & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Version history and change tracking
AI-powered search across all content
Link documentation directly to tasks
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with custom statuses
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat for team communication
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Assigned comments and action items
Screen recording with Clip
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant for docs and tasks
Workflow automations
AI Notetaker for meetings
Workspace & Account Management
Offline Mode for working without internet
Granular guest permissions
No mandatory account setup for basic use
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT