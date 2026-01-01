ClickUp
Drupal Wiki
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Version history and change tracking
AI-powered search across all content
Link documentation directly to tasks
Task management with custom statuses
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Native time tracking with reporting
Real-time Chat for team communication
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Assigned comments and action items
Screen recording with Clip
AI writing assistant for docs and tasks
Workflow automations
AI Notetaker for meetings
Offline Mode for working without internet
Granular guest permissions
No mandatory account setup for basic use