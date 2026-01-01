ClickUp
Dropbox Paper
Real-time collaborative editing
Inline comments and @mentions
Embed videos, images, and media
Pre-built templates
Connected Search across apps
Task checklists with assignments
Due date management
Custom task statuses
Task dependencies
Recurring tasks
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Calendar view
Table view
Mind Map view
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards
AI writing assistance
Workflow automations
AI Notetaker for meetings
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Proofing for images and videos
Goal tracking with task linking
Zoom integration
Slack integration
GitHub/GitLab integration
Free plan with unlimited tasks and members
Mobile app access
Offline Mode