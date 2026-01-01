The #1 Dropbox Paper Alternative

Dropbox Paper writes docs. ClickUp ships work.

ClickUp connects docs, tasks, goals, and time tracking so teams execute faster without switching between note-taking and project tools.
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ClickUp vs Dropbox Paper

Paper keeps notes organized. ClickUp turns documentation into delivered work with task management, automation, and real-time visibility.

Dropbox Paper

  • Docs with basic checklists and due dates
  • No task dependencies or recurring workflows
  • Limited views; no Gantt, Workload, or capacity planning
  • No automation capabilities
  • No goal tracking or progress rollup

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, tasks, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • Custom statuses, dependencies, and recurring tasks for execution
  • Timeline (Gantt), Workload, and Calendar views for planning
  • 100+ automations to eliminate manual work
  • Goals with automatic progress rollup from tasks
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with Dropbox Paper?

ClickUp unites documentation and execution with task management, automation, and 15+ views. Move from notes to shipped work without switching tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Dropbox Paper

Docs & Knowledge Management
Real-time collaborative editing
Inline comments and @mentions
Embed videos, images, and media
Pre-built templates
Connected Search across apps
Tasks & Project Management
Task checklists with assignments
Due date management
Custom task statuses
Task dependencies
Recurring tasks
Timeline (Gantt) view
Workload view for capacity planning
Calendar view
Table view
Mind Map view
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking
Timesheet approvals
Custom Dashboards
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance
Workflow automations
AI Notetaker for meetings
Communication & Collaboration
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Proofing for images and videos
Goals & Strategy
Goal tracking with task linking
Integrations
Zoom integration
Slack integration
GitHub/GitLab integration
Pricing & Plans
Free plan with unlimited tasks and members
Mobile app access
Offline Mode
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT