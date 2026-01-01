ClickUp
Dropbox Dash for Business
Connected Search across apps
AI chat assistant with sourced answers
Native task management with dependencies
15+ specialized views
Custom Fields with 15+ types
Native time tracking with reporting
Recurring tasks
Real-time chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Proofing for images, videos, and PDFs
Goal tracking with task linking
Custom Dashboards
Workload view for capacity planning
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Notetaker for meetings
Offline Mode
Flexible guest permissions
Free Forever plan