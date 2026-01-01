The #1 Dropbox Dash for Business Alternative

Dropbox Dash searches. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams ship faster without switching between search results and scattered tools.
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ClickUp vs Dropbox Dash for Business

Dropbox Dash connects search across apps. ClickUp connects the work itself so teams execute without tool-switching.

Dropbox Dash for Business

  • Search aggregator requiring 15+ separate tools for execution
  • Limited views focused on search results, not project management
  • No native time tracking or goal-task integration
  • Basic automation through connected apps only
  • Requires constant internet connectivity for search and syncing

ClickUp

  • Native tasks, docs, whiteboards, and chat in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map for execution
  • Built-in time tracking and goal alignment with automatic progress rollup
  • 100+ automations to eliminate busywork on paid plans
  • Offline Mode for tasks, reminders, and notes without internet dependency
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Why teams choose ClickUp over Dropbox Dash for Business

ClickUp consolidates tasks, docs, goals, and dashboards in one platform so teams execute faster without hunting across search results and disconnected tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Dropbox Dash for Business

Search & Discovery
Connected Search across apps
AI chat assistant with sourced answers
Tasks & Project Management
Native task management with dependencies
15+ specialized views
Custom Fields with 15+ types
Native time tracking with reporting
Recurring tasks
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Proofing for images, videos, and PDFs
Goals & Reporting
Goal tracking with task linking
Custom Dashboards
Workload view for capacity planning
Automation & AI
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Notetaker for meetings
Workspace & Access
Offline Mode
Flexible guest permissions
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
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