ClickUp
DPMX
Real-time task collaboration
Requires check-out/check-in workflow for editing
Multiple view types
Portal-based views with custom reports
Custom Fields with Formula calculations
Excel-based valuation models
Task dependencies and relationships
Decision tree templates with timing structure
Native time tracking with reporting
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Excel spreadsheets for input only
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Flexible guest permissions
Granular access control at project, business unit, or portfolio levels
Custom Dashboards
Portal-based dashboards with custom reports
Workload view for capacity planning
Goals with automatic progress rollup
AI-powered writing and summarization
Connected Search across apps
Workflow automations
Scheduled portfolio re-evaluation on user-defined schedule
Offline Mode
Users report dependency on internet connectivity
Handles large datasets without performance lag
Users report performance issues with large collections
Free Forever plan
Enterprise pricing only