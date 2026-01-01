The #1 DPMX Alternative

DPMX tracks portfolios. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams execute projects without Excel handoffs or performance lag.
Get started
Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
compare image with gradient
Trusted by the best
Execute portfolios without the complexity

ClickUp vs DPMX

DPMX requires Excel templates and check-out workflows. ClickUp gives teams real-time collaboration and native project tracking.

DPMX

  • Excel-based input with check-out/check-in workflows
  • Centralized database requires manual project retrieval
  • Limited to portal-based access and scheduled re-evaluations
  • Performance issues with large collections reported by users
  • Expensive enterprise pricing with steep learning curve

ClickUp

  • Native tasks, docs, goals, and dashboards in one workspace
  • Real-time collaboration with chat, comments, and @mentions
  • 15+ view types including Timeline, Workload, and Table
  • Custom Fields with Formula calculations for metrics
  • Works offline; syncs automatically when reconnected
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

Compare

Why teams choose ClickUp over DPMX

ClickUp delivers real-time project execution, native collaboration, and flexible views without Excel dependencies or performance lag.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

DPMX

Portfolio & Project Management
Real-time task collaboration
Requires check-out/check-in workflow for editing
Multiple view types
Portal-based views with custom reports
Custom Fields with Formula calculations
Excel-based valuation models
Task dependencies and relationships
Decision tree templates with timing structure
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Excel spreadsheets for input only
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Flexible guest permissions
Granular access control at project, business unit, or portfolio levels
Reporting & Analytics
Custom Dashboards
Portal-based dashboards with custom reports
Workload view for capacity planning
Goals with automatic progress rollup
AI & Automation
AI-powered writing and summarization
Connected Search across apps
Workflow automations
Scheduled portfolio re-evaluation on user-defined schedule
Accessibility & Performance
Offline Mode
Users report dependency on internet connectivity
Handles large datasets without performance lag
Users report performance issues with large collections
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
Enterprise pricing only
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT