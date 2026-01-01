The #1 Doxel Alternative

Doxel tracks construction. ClickUp builds it.

ClickUp unites tasks, schedules, docs, and real-time collaboration so construction teams coordinate trades, track progress, and deliver projects without switching tools.
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ClickUp vs Doxel

Doxel monitors progress. ClickUp manages the entire project lifecycle from planning through closeout.

Doxel

  • Progress tracking only; requires separate PM tools
  • Limited to BIM integration and automated monitoring
  • Square footage-based pricing; scales with project size
  • Manual coordination across disconnected systems
  • No built-in task management or team collaboration

ClickUp

  • Tasks, docs, schedules, and chat in one workspace
  • Timeline (Gantt) and Workload views for capacity planning
  • Unlimited users and guests; no per-seat fees
  • 100+ automations to eliminate manual updates
  • Native time tracking with timesheet approvals
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why construction teams choose ClickUp over Doxel

ClickUp delivers end-to-end project management with tasks, schedules, docs, and real-time collaboration. Doxel monitors progress but can't replace your PM stack.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Doxel

Project Monitoring
Automated progress tracking
Real-time progress insights
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view for scheduling
Recurring tasks for routine work
Custom statuses and workflows
Tasks in Multiple Lists (matrix organization)
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual planning
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
Unlimited guest access for trade partners
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking
Workload view for capacity planning
Custom Dashboards with live data
AI & Automation
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI writing assistance and task summarization
Integrations
1,000+ app integrations
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
Unlimited users on all plans
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