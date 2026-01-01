ClickUp
Doxel
Automated progress tracking
Real-time progress insights
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view for scheduling
Recurring tasks for routine work
Custom statuses and workflows
Tasks in Multiple Lists (matrix organization)
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual planning
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
Unlimited guest access for trade partners
Native time tracking
Workload view for capacity planning
Custom Dashboards with live data
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI writing assistance and task summarization
1,000+ app integrations
Free Forever plan
Unlimited users on all plans