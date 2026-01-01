ClickUp
Dovico
Native time tracking with start/stop timers
Time tracking built into tasks
Separate timesheet entries not linked to task management
Timesheet approvals
Time reporting and dashboards
Task management with statuses and assignments
Time entry only; requires separate PM tool
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload)
Timesheet views only
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Workload view with capacity planning
Premium plan only
Real-time employee availability
Premium plan only
Budgeted vs actual hours tracking
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
AI writing assistant and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
Connected Search across apps
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Pre-built reports only
Scheduled reports
Free Forever plan
Paid plans only
Unlimited members on free tier