The #1 Dovico Alternative

Dovico tracks time. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites time tracking, tasks, docs, and goals so teams ship faster without switching between timesheet apps and project tools.
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ClickUp vs Dovico

Dovico focuses on timesheets. ClickUp connects time tracking to the work itself so teams plan, execute, and report in one place.

Dovico

  • Timesheet-first tool requiring separate project management apps
  • No native task management, docs, or collaboration surfaces
  • Paid plans only; no free tier for teams
  • Limited views focused on time entry and approval workflows
  • Basic notifications for unapproved time and budget alerts

ClickUp

  • Native time tracking built into tasks and projects
  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, Chat, and Goals in one workspace
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Dashboards
  • 100+ automations to eliminate manual timesheet reminders
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Dovico

ClickUp connects time tracking to project execution with native tasks, docs, goals, and dashboards. Manage work and time in one platform without switching tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Dovico

Time Tracking
Native time tracking with start/stop timers
Time tracking built into tasks
Separate timesheet entries not linked to task management
Timesheet approvals
Time reporting and dashboards
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with statuses and assignments
Time entry only; requires separate PM tool
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload)
Timesheet views only
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Resource Planning & Workload
Workload view with capacity planning
Premium plan only
Real-time employee availability
Premium plan only
Budgeted vs actual hours tracking
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
Connected Search across apps
Goals & Reporting
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Pre-built reports only
Scheduled reports
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
Paid plans only
Unlimited members on free tier
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