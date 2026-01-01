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dominKnow | ONE
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual planning
Screen recording with annotations
Proofing for images, videos, and PDFs
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks for content schedules
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Real-time Chat with threaded conversations
Assigned comments for actionable feedback
SyncUps for video meetings
Guest access for client collaboration
Native time tracking on tasks
Timesheet approvals for compliance
Time tracking reports and exports
AI writing assistant for Docs and tasks
Connected Search across apps
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Unlimited tasks and members on free plan
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Custom Fields with 15+ types