ClickUp
doForms
Mobile apps for iOS and Android
Offline Mode with automatic sync
Real-time collaboration and Chat
Unlimited tasks and members
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Native time tracking with reporting
Task dependencies and relationships
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
100+ automation triggers and actions
ClickUp Brain (AI writing, summarization, Connected Search)
AI Notetaker for meetings
Native integrations (Salesforce, QuickBooks, Google Sheets, Zoom)
Web Services API
Free Forever plan with unlimited users