The #1 doForms Alternative

doForms collects data. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, chat, and automations so field teams collaborate in real time without portal-hopping or expensive add-ons.
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ClickUp vs doForms

doForms charges per user and gates integrations behind setup fees. ClickUp includes unlimited users, native integrations, and powerful automations on every plan.

doForms

  • Separate portals for forms, users, and data management
  • $9.95/user/month minimum for mobile apps
  • Limited automations; integrations require $199 setup fees
  • GPS tracking requires WAN connectivity
  • No native chat or real-time collaboration

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • 100+ automations with no setup fees
  • Native integrations with Salesforce, QuickBooks, Google Sheets
  • Offline Mode syncs changes when connection restores
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over doForms

ClickUp centralizes tasks, docs, chat, and goals in one platform. Automate workflows, track time natively, and collaborate in real time without per-user fees or integration setup costs.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

doForms

Mobile Data Collection
Mobile apps for iOS and Android
Offline Mode with automatic sync
Real-time collaboration and Chat
Tasks & Project Management
Unlimited tasks and members
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload, Mind Map)
Native time tracking with reporting
Task dependencies and relationships
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
AI & Automation
100+ automation triggers and actions
ClickUp Brain (AI writing, summarization, Connected Search)
AI Notetaker for meetings
Integrations
Native integrations (Salesforce, QuickBooks, Google Sheets, Zoom)
Web Services API
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited users
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT