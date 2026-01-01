ClickUp
DocuWare
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Centralized document storage
Annotate images, videos, and PDFs with Proofing
Screen recording with Clip
Unlimited tasks and members
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Table, Workload, Mind Map)
Task dependencies and relationships
Custom Fields (15+ types including Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress)
Native time tracking with reporting
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI-powered document processing (IDP)
Connected Search across ClickUp and integrated apps
Real-time Chat built into the platform
SyncUps (browser-based video meetings)
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Native integrations (Zoom, Slack, GitHub, Microsoft Teams, Google Calendar)
Free Forever plan with unlimited users