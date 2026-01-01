The #1 DocuWare Alternative

DocuWare archives documents. ClickUp moves work forward.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, automations, and AI so teams digitize workflows and ship faster without separate add-ons or per-user license fees.
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ClickUp vs DocuWare

DocuWare charges per named user and gates features behind add-ons. ClickUp includes automation, AI, and collaboration on every plan.

DocuWare

  • Document storage and archiving focused; limited task management
  • Workflow automation included, but AI and integrations cost extra
  • Named user licenses start at £20/user/month; workflow users cost £9.20 each
  • Separate add-on pricing for SAP integration, digital signatures, and IDP
  • 20% annual support fee for on-premises deployments

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • 100+ automations included on paid plans; no separate add-on pricing
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • AI-powered search across ClickUp and connected apps
  • Custom Fields, Formula Fields, and task dependencies for complex workflows
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See what you're missing with DocuWare

ClickUp combines document management, task execution, and AI in one platform. Automate approvals, track time, and collaborate without juggling licenses or add-ons.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

DocuWare

Document Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Centralized document storage
Annotate images, videos, and PDFs with Proofing
Screen recording with Clip
Tasks & Project Management
Unlimited tasks and members
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Table, Workload, Mind Map)
Task dependencies and relationships
Custom Fields (15+ types including Formula, Location, Phone, Email, Rating, Progress)
Native time tracking with reporting
Automations & AI
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI-powered document processing (IDP)
Connected Search across ClickUp and integrated apps
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat built into the platform
SyncUps (browser-based video meetings)
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Integrations & Pricing
Native integrations (Zoom, Slack, GitHub, Microsoft Teams, Google Calendar)
Free Forever plan with unlimited users
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ISO 27001
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GDPR
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HIPAA
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