The #1 Document360 Alternative

Document360 organizes docs. ClickUp ships work.

ClickUp unites documentation, tasks, goals, and time tracking so teams execute faster without switching between knowledge bases and project tools.
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ClickUp vs Document360

Document360 stores knowledge. ClickUp connects documentation to execution so teams move from planning to delivery in one workspace.

Document360

  • Knowledge base platform without project management
  • Documentation lives separately from execution
  • Search limited to knowledge base content
  • Free plan restricted to basic features
  • Primarily article and category views

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, tasks, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • Link documentation directly to tasks and goals
  • Connected Search across ClickUp + integrated apps
  • Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
  • 15+ view types including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Document360

ClickUp connects documentation to tasks, goals, and workflows so teams ship faster. Document360 stores knowledge but can't manage the work that follows.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Document360

Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with nested pages
Article revision history and version control
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Link Docs directly to tasks and goals
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies and recurring tasks
15+ view types (Timeline, Workload, Mind Map, Table)
Native time tracking with reporting
Goal tracking with task linking and auto-rollup
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat with threaded conversations
SyncUps (browser-based video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Workload view for team capacity planning
Integrations
Zoom, Slack, GitHub, Microsoft Teams integrations
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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