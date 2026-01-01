ClickUp
Document360
Collaborative Docs with nested pages
Article revision history and version control
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Link Docs directly to tasks and goals
Task management with dependencies and recurring tasks
15+ view types (Timeline, Workload, Mind Map, Table)
Native time tracking with reporting
Goal tracking with task linking and auto-rollup
AI writing assistance and task summarization
100+ automation triggers and actions
Real-time Chat with threaded conversations
SyncUps (browser-based video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Workload view for team capacity planning
Zoom, Slack, GitHub, Microsoft Teams integrations
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members