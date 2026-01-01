ClickUp
Docufree Document Cloud
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Attach files directly to tasks
Cloud-based document storage
Advanced search across documents
Proofing for images, videos, and PDFs
Task management with dependencies
15+ view types
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields (15+ types)
100+ automation triggers and actions
Approval workflows with audit trails
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
AI Notetaker for meetings
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Granular permission controls
Audit trails for compliance
Encryption at rest and in transit
Free Forever plan