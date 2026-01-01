The #1 Docufree Document Cloud Alternative

Docufree stores files. ClickUp moves work forward.

ClickUp unites documents, tasks, workflows, and AI so teams execute faster without hunting across disconnected storage systems.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Work beyond storage

ClickUp vs Docufree Document Cloud

Docufree archives documents. ClickUp connects them to tasks, workflows, and team execution in one workspace.

Docufree Document Cloud

  • Document storage and scanning services only
  • Files live separately from project execution
  • Workflow automation requires professional services setup
  • Limited collaboration beyond document access
  • Search confined to document repository

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, tasks, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • Attach files to tasks with real-time collaboration and @mentions
  • 100+ automations for approvals, routing, and notifications
  • Proofing to annotate images, videos, and PDFs directly
  • Connected Search across ClickUp and integrated apps
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Docufree

ClickUp connects documents to tasks, workflows, and goals so teams execute faster without switching between storage and project tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Docufree Document Cloud

Document Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Attach files directly to tasks
Cloud-based document storage
Advanced search across documents
Proofing for images, videos, and PDFs
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
15+ view types
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields (15+ types)
Workflow Automation
100+ automation triggers and actions
Approval workflows with audit trails
AI Capabilities
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
AI Notetaker for meetings
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Security & Compliance
Granular permission controls
Audit trails for compliance
Encryption at rest and in transit
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT