The #1 Docubee Alternative

Docubee signs contracts. ClickUp ships projects.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and time tracking so teams execute faster without switching between contract tools and project platforms.
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ClickUp vs Docubee

Docubee focuses on contract workflows. ClickUp connects strategy to execution across your entire team.

Docubee

  • Contract-focused platform for signatures and approvals
  • Limited project management capabilities beyond documents
  • Workflow automation requires custom API packages
  • Basic task tracking without advanced PM features
  • Mandatory paid plans for full collaboration features

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, Chat, and Goals in one workspace
  • Native time tracking with reporting and timesheet approvals
  • 100+ automations for workflows without coding
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with Docubee?

ClickUp delivers end-to-end project execution with tasks, docs, goals, and automations. Docubee specializes in contract workflows but lacks the depth teams need for full project delivery.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Docubee

Document Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Document templates
eSignature capabilities
Tasks & Project Management
Advanced task management with dependencies
15+ view types
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields (15+ types)
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Workflow Automation
100+ automation triggers and actions
Approval workflows
AI Capabilities
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
AI Notetaker for meetings
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Workload view for capacity planning
Contract tracking and reporting
Integrations
1,000+ app integrations
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited users
Offline Mode
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT