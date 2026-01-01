ClickUp
Docubee
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Document templates
eSignature capabilities
Advanced task management with dependencies
15+ view types
Native time tracking with reporting
Custom Fields (15+ types)
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
100+ automation triggers and actions
Approval workflows
AI writing assistant and task summarization
Connected Search across apps
AI Notetaker for meetings
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps (video meetings)
Clip (screen recording)
Custom Dashboards
Workload view for capacity planning
Contract tracking and reporting
1,000+ app integrations
Free Forever plan with unlimited users
Offline Mode