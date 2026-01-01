ClickUp
docAnalyzer.ai
Collaborative Docs
Multi-format document support
Document storage limits
Daily upload restrictions
Connected Search across apps
Task management with dependencies
15+ view types
Native time tracking
Custom Fields (15+ types)
Goals with task linking
AI writing assistance
AI Agents for automation
100+ automations
Credit system for AI features
Real-time Chat
SyncUps (video meetings)
Screen recording (Clip)
Custom Dashboards
Workload view
Free Forever plan
Mandatory login requirement