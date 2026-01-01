ClickUp
Doc.It Suite
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
File attachments in tasks and comments
Connected Search across all content
Proofing with annotations on images, videos, and PDFs
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks for repeating engagements
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Real-time Chat built into workspace
SyncUps video meetings
Assigned comments with @mentions
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Native time tracking on tasks
Timesheet approvals for compliance
Custom Dashboards with reporting cards
100+ automation triggers and actions
ClickUp AI for writing and summarization
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Free Forever plan with unlimited members