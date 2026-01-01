The #1 Doc.It Suite Alternative

Doc.It Suite archives documents. ClickUp moves work forward.

ClickUp unites tasks, Docs, Goals, and Chat so accounting teams manage client engagements without switching between document libraries and workflow tools.
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Built for teams that do more than file documents

ClickUp vs Doc.It Suite

Doc.It Suite stores and routes PDFs. ClickUp connects strategy to execution with tasks, timelines, and real-time collaboration in one workspace.

Doc.It Suite

  • Document-centric workflow with limited task management
  • Time tracking requires separate integrations
  • Workflow automation tied to document status changes
  • Capacity planning through manual Binder Explorer monitoring
  • Pricing requires contacting sales for quotes

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Goals, Dashboards, and Chat in one platform
  • Native time tracking with reporting for billable hours
  • 100+ automations to route work without manual handoffs
  • Timeline and Workload views for capacity planning
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why accounting firms choose ClickUp over Doc.It Suite

ClickUp delivers end-to-end project management with native Docs, Chat, Goals, and automations. Doc.It Suite focuses on document archiving and PDF workflows, requiring separate tools for collaboration and planning.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Doc.It Suite

Document Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
File attachments in tasks and comments
Connected Search across all content
Proofing with annotations on images, videos, and PDFs
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view for project planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks for repeating engagements
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat built into workspace
SyncUps video meetings
Assigned comments with @mentions
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Time Tracking & Reporting
Native time tracking on tasks
Timesheet approvals for compliance
Custom Dashboards with reporting cards
AI & Automation
100+ automation triggers and actions
ClickUp AI for writing and summarization
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Goals & Strategy
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited members
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