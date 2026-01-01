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Discus Kriya
No-code workflow builder
Approval workflows
Custom statuses
Automated notifications
Performance with large workflows
Task dependencies
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Recurring tasks
Custom Fields
Native time tracking
Board view (Kanban)
Timeline view (Gantt)
Workload view
Mind Map view
Table view
Total view types
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Proofing (annotate files)
Custom Dashboards
Custom reports
Goals with task linking
AI writing assistant
AI Notetaker
Connected Search
Autopilot Agents
Role-based access control
Audit trails
Guest access
Native integrations
API access
Free Forever plan
No mandatory login
Offline Mode