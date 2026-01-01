The #1 Discus Kriya Alternative

Discus Kriya automates workflows. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, chat, and dashboards so teams automate processes and ship faster without switching tools or hitting paywalls.
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ClickUp vs Discus Kriya

Discus Kriya offers no-code BPM tools but lacks the collaboration surfaces and visibility teams need to execute. ClickUp delivers automation plus the workspace to get work done.

Discus Kriya

  • No native chat or real-time collaboration surfaces
  • Limited view types; primarily Kanban boards
  • Performance issues with large collections
  • Steep learning curve for advanced features
  • Expensive enterprise pricing with mandatory logins

ClickUp

  • Native Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • 15+ view types including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automations with real-time dashboards
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
  • Custom Fields, task relationships, and matrix organization
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Discus Kriya

ClickUp combines workflow automation with the collaboration tools teams need to execute. Automate processes, track progress, and ship faster without tool sprawl or performance lag.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Discus Kriya

Workflow Automation
No-code workflow builder
Approval workflows
Custom statuses
Automated notifications
Performance with large workflows
Tasks & Project Management
Task dependencies
Tasks in Multiple Lists
Recurring tasks
Custom Fields
Native time tracking
Views & Visualization
Board view (Kanban)
Timeline view (Gantt)
Workload view
Mind Map view
Table view
Total view types
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Proofing (annotate files)
Reporting & Dashboards
Custom Dashboards
Custom reports
Goals with task linking
AI & Automation
AI writing assistant
AI Notetaker
Connected Search
Autopilot Agents
Security & Compliance
Role-based access control
Audit trails
Guest access
Integrations
Native integrations
API access
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
No mandatory login
Offline Mode
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT