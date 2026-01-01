ClickUp
Digital Business Transformation Suite
Visual workflow mapping
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks and workflows
Workflow automation
Custom status workflows
Approval routing
Task management with assignees
Native time tracking
Checklists and subtasks
Real-time chat
Collaborative docs
Visual collaboration boards
Custom dashboards
Workload and capacity planning
Goal tracking with task linking
AI writing and task assistance
Connected search across tools
Microsoft Teams integration
Microsoft 365 and Azure integration
Zoom integration
Free plan with unlimited users
Flexible guest access