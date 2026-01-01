ClickUp
Digital Assistant
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI-powered search across connected apps
Workflow automations
Task management with custom statuses
Multiple project views (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload)
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Link Docs to tasks and projects
Real-time Chat
Assign Chat messages as tasks
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Custom Dashboards
Workload view for capacity planning
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Zoom integration
Slack integration
Microsoft Teams integration
Free Forever plan
Flexible pricing for small teams