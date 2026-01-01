The #1 Oracle Digital Assistant Alternative

Oracle chatbots answer questions. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, Docs, Chat, and Goals so teams execute projects without switching between conversation tools and work surfaces.
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ClickUp vs Oracle Digital Assistant

Oracle Digital Assistant handles conversations. ClickUp handles conversations and the work that follows.

Oracle Digital Assistant

  • Chatbot platform requiring Oracle Cloud ecosystem
  • No native task management or project tracking
  • Limited to conversational interfaces and SQL queries
  • Requires Oracle SaaS subscription (1,000 employee minimum)
  • Steep learning curve for non-Oracle environments

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Goals in one workspace
  • Native time tracking with reporting
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • 100+ automations on paid plans; basic automations on Free
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can you do with ClickUp that you can't with Oracle Digital Assistant?

Oracle Digital Assistant powers conversations. ClickUp powers conversations and execution with tasks, Docs, Goals, and automations in one workspace.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Digital Assistant

AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI-powered search across connected apps
Workflow automations
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with custom statuses
Multiple project views (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload)
Task dependencies and relationships
Recurring tasks
Native time tracking with reporting
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Link Docs to tasks and projects
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat
Assign Chat messages as tasks
Video meetings (SyncUps)
Screen recording (Clip)
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards
Workload view for capacity planning
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Integrations
Zoom integration
Slack integration
Microsoft Teams integration
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan
Flexible pricing for small teams
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