The #1 Diabolocom Alternative

Diabolocom routes calls. ClickUp connects your team.

ClickUp unites tasks, Docs, Chat, and Goals so customer support teams collaborate without switching tools or losing context.
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Work together, not in silos

ClickUp vs Diabolocom

Diabolocom handles calls and tickets. ClickUp manages the entire customer journey from first contact to resolution.

Diabolocom

  • Contact center platform focused on voice and omnichannel routing
  • Requires CRM integration for full customer context
  • Limited project management capabilities
  • Designed for call center operations, not cross-functional teams
  • Steep learning curve for non-contact-center workflows

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Goals in one workspace
  • Custom statuses and workflows for ticket routing
  • 100+ automations to trigger actions across channels
  • Native time tracking with reporting
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Table
Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

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What can ClickUp do that Diabolocom can't?

ClickUp combines customer support workflows with project management, Docs, and real-time collaboration so teams resolve issues faster without switching tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Diabolocom

Customer Support & Ticketing
Custom ticket statuses and workflows
Omnichannel communication tracking
Native time tracking on tickets
Automated ticket routing and actions
Project Management & Collaboration
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view for planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks and checklists
Multiple assignees per task
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Link Docs directly to tasks
Wikis for team knowledge bases
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and summarization
Connected Search across tools
AI Notetaker for meetings
Communication & Meetings
Real-time Chat built into workspace
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
Assign comments as action items
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Pricing & Access
Free Forever plan
Flexible guest access for clients
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