ClickUp
Diabolocom
Custom ticket statuses and workflows
Omnichannel communication tracking
Native time tracking on tickets
Automated ticket routing and actions
Task dependencies and relationships
Timeline (Gantt) view for planning
Workload view for capacity planning
Recurring tasks and checklists
Multiple assignees per task
Collaborative Docs with real-time editing
Link Docs directly to tasks
Wikis for team knowledge bases
AI writing assistance and summarization
Connected Search across tools
AI Notetaker for meetings
Real-time Chat built into workspace
SyncUps for video meetings
Clip for screen recording
Assign comments as action items
Custom Dashboards with 50+ card types
Goals with automatic progress tracking
Free Forever plan
Flexible guest access for clients