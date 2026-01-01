ClickUp
Dezide
Collaborative Docs with nested pages
AI-powered search across all content
Proofing for annotating images and videos
Screen recording with Clip
Task management with dependencies
Custom statuses for service workflows
15+ view types
Native time tracking with reporting
Timesheet approvals
Real-time Chat
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps for team meetings
Assigned comments and messages
Custom Dashboards
Formula Fields for calculations
Workload view for capacity planning
AI writing assistance
Workflow automations
Causal AI troubleshooting engine
Offline Mode for field technicians
Mobile app for iOS and Android
Zoom integration
Slack and Microsoft Teams
Zapier for custom workflows