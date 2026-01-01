ClickUp
Deskpro
Custom statuses for support workflows
Forms for structured ticket intake
Task dependencies for linked issues
Recurring tasks for routine support processes
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
List and Board views
Timeline (Gantt) view for support planning
Table view for spreadsheet-style ticket management
Workload view for agent capacity planning
Calendar view for deadline tracking
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Assigned comments for actionable feedback
Proofing for annotating attachments
Workflow automations
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI-powered search across connected apps
Autopilot Agents for workflow automation
Custom Dashboards
Native time tracking with reporting
Formula Fields for SLA calculations
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Custom Fields (15+ types)
4-level hierarchy for complex organizations
Free Forever plan
Flexible guest access for clients