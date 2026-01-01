The #1 Deskpro Alternative

Deskpro tickets support requests. ClickUp ships solutions.

ClickUp unites support tickets, knowledge bases, team chat, and automation so you resolve issues faster without juggling separate tools.
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Support teams need more than a ticketing system

ClickUp vs Deskpro

Deskpro handles tickets. ClickUp connects support, product roadmaps, and internal workflows so teams close loops faster.

Deskpro

  • Separate tools for tickets, knowledge base, and team collaboration
  • Limited views for organizing support workflows
  • Basic automations require Professional plan or higher
  • Minimal customization for tracking custom metrics
  • Time tracking requires third-party integrations

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Table for support queues
  • 100+ automations for ticket routing and SLA tracking
  • Custom Fields for priority, CSAT scores, and response times
  • Native time tracking with reporting for agent performance
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why support teams choose ClickUp over Deskpro

ClickUp consolidates ticketing, knowledge management, and team collaboration into one workspace. Automate SLA tracking, build custom support workflows, and connect customer issues to product roadmaps without switching platforms.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Deskpro

Ticket Management & Support Workflows
Custom statuses for support workflows
Forms for structured ticket intake
Task dependencies for linked issues
Recurring tasks for routine support processes
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Views & Organization
List and Board views
Timeline (Gantt) view for support planning
Table view for spreadsheet-style ticket management
Workload view for agent capacity planning
Calendar view for deadline tracking
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
Assigned comments for actionable feedback
Proofing for annotating attachments
Automation & AI
Workflow automations
AI writing assistance and task summarization
AI-powered search across connected apps
Autopilot Agents for workflow automation
Reporting & Analytics
Custom Dashboards
Native time tracking with reporting
Formula Fields for SLA calculations
Goals with automatic progress rollup
Customization & Flexibility
Custom Fields (15+ types)
4-level hierarchy for complex organizations
Pricing & Access
Free Forever plan
Flexible guest access for clients
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