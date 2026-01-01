The #1 DeskConnect Alternative

DeskConnect captures documents. ClickUp gets work done.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, automations, and AI so teams process work faster without switching between capture tools and project systems.
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ClickUp vs DeskConnect

DeskConnect captures and routes documents. ClickUp connects capture to execution so teams close the loop on every workflow.

DeskConnect

  • Document capture and classification only
  • Limited workflow automation beyond routing
  • No native task management or collaboration
  • Requires separate tools for project execution
  • Focused on document intake, not end-to-end work

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Whiteboards in one workspace
  • 100+ automations to route work and trigger actions
  • Native time tracking with reporting and timesheet approvals
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Table, and Workload
  • Connected Search across ClickUp and integrated apps
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over DeskConnect

DeskConnect captures documents. ClickUp captures documents AND manages the work that follows—tasks, approvals, reporting, and delivery—all in one platform.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

DeskConnect

Document Capture & Processing
Email document capture
File folder document capture
Web browser document capture
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
Tasks & Project Management
Task management with dependencies
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Table, Workload)
Custom Fields (15+ types including Formula, Location, Phone, Email)
Native time tracking with reporting
Automations & AI
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI-powered writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search (AI search across ClickUp + connected apps)
Collaboration & Communication
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps (browser-based video meetings)
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Integrations
1,000+ integrations with business apps
Pricing & Plans
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members
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GDPR
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HIPAA
COMPLIANT