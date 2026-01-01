ClickUp
DeskConnect
Email document capture
File folder document capture
Web browser document capture
Proofing (annotate images, videos, PDFs)
Task management with dependencies
15+ view types (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Table, Workload)
Custom Fields (15+ types including Formula, Location, Phone, Email)
Native time tracking with reporting
100+ automation triggers and actions
AI-powered writing assistance and task summarization
Connected Search (AI search across ClickUp + connected apps)
Real-time Chat
Collaborative Docs
Whiteboards for visual collaboration
SyncUps (browser-based video meetings)
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
1,000+ integrations with business apps
Free Forever plan with unlimited tasks and members